A new model

Providing immediate support measures to households and businesses hit by the energy crisis should be a priority.

Nevertheless, the public debate around energy should not be restricted to a political confrontation about the size of the emergency financial support package.

Greece needs to hammer out an alternative energy blueprint – involving different sources, different supply routes, and new energy alliances – and see through its speedy implementation.

It is a debate that is mandated by the needs of society and by the national interest. The country should not give in to populist partisan competition over cash handouts.