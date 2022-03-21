OPINION

A new model

Providing immediate support measures to households and businesses hit by the energy crisis should be a priority.

Nevertheless, the public debate around energy should not be restricted to a political confrontation about the size of the emergency financial support package.

Greece needs to hammer out an alternative energy blueprint – involving different sources, different supply routes, and new energy alliances – and see through its speedy implementation.

It is a debate that is mandated by the needs of society and by the national interest. The country should not give in to populist partisan competition over cash handouts.

READ MORE
‘By implementing a strategy of deterrence, Greece is in a position to assume both peace and growth initiatives,’ says Anna Diamantopoulou. 
OPINION

Combining joint interests to avert tensions

A Jewish man stands in front of the Holocaust Memorial commemorating the persecution of the Jewish people during World War II, in Thessaloniki, in a file photo. There were some 50,000 Jews living in Thessaloniki at the start of World War II, and almost 45,000 perished at the Auschwitz concentration camp. [AP]
OPINION

A silent vow of ‘never again’

[Soazig de La Moissonnière]
OPINION

Unkempt leaders

OPINION

Transparency first

[AP]
OPINION

The UN secretary-general should act now

A picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs at a target practice range in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Thursday, with Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities and shelling them from a distance, raining havoc on civilians. [AP]
OPINION

Putin pulls toward darkness