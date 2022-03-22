OPINION

Illegal demands

The much-discussed “joint exploitation” of resources in the Aegean Sea presupposes, as the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias rightly stated, an agreement on the maritime zones and on precisely what belongs to whom. 

This cannot be done, however, when Turkey insists on talking about “gray zones” and challenging Greece’s sovereignty over islands and islets. 

Greece has shown its intention to appeal to The Hague since 1975, but Turkey started by obstructing it for the first couple of decades and then began to raise issues that make an agreement impossible, if Turkey does not abandon its irrational and illegal demands.

READ MORE
[Emilio Morenatti/AP]
OPINION

Ukraine: Ceasefire possible but questionably sustainable

A Jewish worshipper attends a ceremony during the visit of Israel's President Isaac Herzog to Neve Shalom synagogue, in Istanbul, March 10. [AP]
OPINION

Enduring strength of Greek-Israel partnership

Farmer Dimitris Kakalis, 25, fills water a tank, in Tyrnavos town, central Greece, Sunday, February 13. Economists, farmers and charity workers agree about a cost-of-living crisis in Europe: Inflation may ease later this year but the impact of the spike in food and energy prices will last. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
OPINION

Inflation, the elephant in the room

OPINION

A new model

‘By implementing a strategy of deterrence, Greece is in a position to assume both peace and growth initiatives,’ says Anna Diamantopoulou. 
OPINION

Combining joint interests to avert tensions

A Jewish man stands in front of the Holocaust Memorial commemorating the persecution of the Jewish people during World War II, in Thessaloniki, in a file photo. There were some 50,000 Jews living in Thessaloniki at the start of World War II, and almost 45,000 perished at the Auschwitz concentration camp. [AP]
OPINION

A silent vow of ‘never again’