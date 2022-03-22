The much-discussed “joint exploitation” of resources in the Aegean Sea presupposes, as the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias rightly stated, an agreement on the maritime zones and on precisely what belongs to whom.

This cannot be done, however, when Turkey insists on talking about “gray zones” and challenging Greece’s sovereignty over islands and islets.

Greece has shown its intention to appeal to The Hague since 1975, but Turkey started by obstructing it for the first couple of decades and then began to raise issues that make an agreement impossible, if Turkey does not abandon its irrational and illegal demands.