OPINION

A plan for self-sufficiency

The energy crisis has shown us that Greece needs to form a plan for becoming as self-sufficient as possible on this front, both for reasons of economic stability as well as national security.

This is not something that can be accomplished at once, but it needs to be set in motion with rigorous preparations to that end. 

The authorities need to quantify and assess all the different sources the country has at its disposal and to lift the bureaucratic obstacles standing in the way of their exploitation.

It will be an ambitious endeavor that should also be the key topic of the political conversation right now, instead of the incessant talk about inflation and rising prices.

