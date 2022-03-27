For a common security
Greece recently made the strategic decision to invest in modernizing its defense. Some people had intensely challenged this decision.
The war in Ukraine has proved them wrong. It has been proven by developments that a modern deterrence is not “wasteful.” The war also bolsters the idea of constructing a European security system where the burden of defense will be shared proportionately.
Greece must support it as an EU border country that pays disproportionate costs for common security.