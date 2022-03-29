Switching gears

The introduction of a digital service of process will free 1,500 police officers from this bureaucratic chore.

It is another example of how easily – and at little to no cost – changes can be promoted that deliver major reforms in the functioning of the state and in the daily lives of citizens.

Many such steps have been taken. However, the digitization has not progressed as much as it should have in areas where everyone recognizes that the Greek state is lagging behind – with a bigger problem being the administration of justice.