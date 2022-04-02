OPINION

Unproductive resistance

The resistance shown by academic authorities toward the education minister’s request that they take responsibility for choosing which departments in their universities should be merged is not surprising. That does not mean that it is not disappointing too.

Instead of contributing constructively to efforts to redraw the academic map, they are adopting the same tired attitude of cronyism and patronage, insisting that with the exception of a handful, all 430 of the country’s departments need to be kept intact.

It is a stance devoid of substance, yet it is tying the ministry’s hands and forcing it to move ahead with this much-needed reform on its own.

READ MORE
OPINION

Putting road safety first

[InTime News]
OPINION

Peace and the pestle

The Battle of Sphacteria and the Siege of Navarino, as depicted by Panagiotis Zographos.
OPINION

The ‘right side’of history

A vendor takes a selfie with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (center) at the central vegetable market at Renti, near Piraeus, on March 22, after recovering from Covid. [PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE/VIA AMNA]
OPINION

Just before the buzzer sounds

A medical staff conducts a Covid-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]
OPINION

What a pain Omicron is!

OPINION

The election clock