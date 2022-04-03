Dangerous missions

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has made it clear: The government has a year and a half before the general elections.

There are no more excuses for ministers who have given up or dropped the ball, or for those resisting reforms on the grounds that there’s an election looming.

The situation is extremely difficult and the problems are huge. Only with perseverance, courage, and a serious and dedicated team will this “dangerous mission” succeed.

There is no room for the inadequate, the fainthearted or the fans of inaction in the period that lies ahead.