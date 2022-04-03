OPINION

Dangerous missions

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has made it clear: The government has a year and a half before the general elections.

There are no more excuses for ministers who have given up or dropped the ball, or for those resisting reforms on the grounds that there’s an election looming.

The situation is extremely difficult and the problems are huge. Only with perseverance, courage, and a serious and dedicated team will this “dangerous mission” succeed.

There is no room for the inadequate, the fainthearted or the fans of inaction in the period that lies ahead.

READ MORE
A Ukrainian refugee is seen working in a restaurant in Warsaw last week. [EPA]
OPINION

Entrepreneurship a pathway for female Ukrainian refugees

A child watches the sun set on the water during a family outing in Flisvos, southern Athens, in a January file photo. [Nikos Panagiotopoulos/InTime News]
OPINION

Invisible murders

OPINION

Unproductive resistance

OPINION

Putting road safety first

[InTime News]
OPINION

Peace and the pestle

The Battle of Sphacteria and the Siege of Navarino, as depicted by Panagiotis Zographos.
OPINION

The ‘right side’of history