OPINION

The West’s critical endurance test

the-wests-critical-endurance-test
Aftermath of shelling in a village in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, 31 March 2022 (issued 02 April 2022). [ANDRZEJ LANGE/EPA]

It’s always hard to see the big picture during a crisis that’s still unfolding, just as it’s difficult to remember some of history’s most fundamental lessons. One of these is that great powers tend to fall from within. Western democracies, big and small, will be sorely tested over the next few months.

Inflation has come like a massive wave intent on smashing the middle class and those already struggling yet again. And if the tension with Russia escalates further, this tsunami will look like a ripple on the water. Russian President Vladimir Putin knows this and is betting on social and political upheaval to divide and weaken the West. Prices started rising before the war in Ukraine and will continue after it, increasing already shocking inequalities.

US President Joe Biden will almost certainly lose the crucial congressional elections in November even though he is going to great lengths to control inflation. In Britain, meanwhile, the tabloids are raging and rising prices are the main story on every major news program. Like elsewhere, tension and anger are also simmering here in Greece. The easiest solution is always to snub the disaffected and write them off them as cranks. But this does not solve the problem, as the liberal American elite learned the hard way in 2016.

The West is trapped in an endurance test that promises to be critical and tough.

But there is something else that’s interesting. Speaking to a Ukrainian man recently, I said, “The international community appears to support you.” “Not the international community, just the developed West,” he responded. And he was right. One glance at the map of sanctions against Russia shows that beyond the United States, most of Europe, Japan and Australia, the rest of the world is either with Russia or on the fence, waiting to see how the situation evolves. Many important leaders look at their Western counterparts in puzzlement when faced with terms and dilemmas; some won’t even take their calls.

The combination of the war in Ukraine and global inflation will change everything. It will determine what comes after the US’ post-Cold War dominance, squandered these past 20 years.. But I have a feeling that the game will actually be played out inside the West, inside Western democracies – like in ancient Athens, like in Rome, like always.

Ukraine Economy
READ MORE
Farmer Dimitris Kakalis, 25, fills water a tank, in Tyrnavos town, central Greece, Sunday, February 13. Economists, farmers and charity workers agree about a cost-of-living crisis in Europe: Inflation may ease later this year but the impact of the spike in food and energy prices will last. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
OPINION

Inflation, the elephant in the room

A set of pipes at a gas storage and transit point in Boyarka, just outside Kiev, in a file photo. As war rages in Ukraine, damage – intentional or accidental – to the pipelines transferring gas to Europe cannot be ruled out. [AP]
OPINION

The war and the economy

handing-out-cash
OPINION

Handing out cash

Nikos Androulakis, seen here addressing the parliamentary group of Movement for Change (KINAL), says Greece is the only European Union member-state to have increased its dependence on gas during the energy crisis. [Intime News]
OPINION

Goals of social and economic resilience

resounding-silence-for-the-economy
OPINION

Resounding silence for the economy

The Finance ministry in central Athens [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
OPINION

Enhanced surveillance and junk status