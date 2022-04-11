OPINION

The crisis and the danger

Greek history in the 20th century was intertwined with international crises that have been internalized and turned into domestic divisions. 

It happened to us in the First World War. It happened to us again at the beginning of the Cold War, which unfolded here as a hot civil war. 

At a lower intensity, but an unbearable cost, it happened to us with the international financial crisis of 2008. 

We must not let it happen again. The country’s political forces must not let the economic pressure caused by the war develop into a polarization that will disorient the country.

READ MORE
A worker adjusts the Greek flag atop of the old National Library building in Athens, Wednesday. Greece launched a 30-year government bond auction on Wednesday, hoping to take advantage of low interest rates and improve its debt profile, in part to offset the impact of the pandemic on the country’s public finances. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
OPINION

Loyal, but different

the-gaze-that-follows-us
OPINION

The gaze that follows us

OPINION

Opportunities ahead

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill releases a dove, celebrating the Annunciation ahead of Orthodox Easter at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, on Thursday. [AP]
OPINION

Ecclesiastical diplomacy

[InTime News]
OPINION

A real and brutal choice

OPINION

Priorities trump mistake