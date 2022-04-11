The crisis and the danger

Greek history in the 20th century was intertwined with international crises that have been internalized and turned into domestic divisions.

It happened to us in the First World War. It happened to us again at the beginning of the Cold War, which unfolded here as a hot civil war.

At a lower intensity, but an unbearable cost, it happened to us with the international financial crisis of 2008.

We must not let it happen again. The country’s political forces must not let the economic pressure caused by the war develop into a polarization that will disorient the country.