Simply and quickly

The idea is simple: The national insurance fund, EFKA, trusts the prospective pensioner and the data he or she declares.

The state trusts the citizen, but also its own ability to ensure the observation of the law, if required. Thus, in a way that does not cost time and money, an attempt is made to overcome a bureaucratic bottleneck that until yesterday seemed insurmountable.

If the new way of issuing pensions rapidly succeeds, it will serve as a guide in general for citizens’ transactions with the state.