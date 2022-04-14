Opportunity for SYRIZA

SYRIZA’s upcoming congress presents an opportunity for the leftist main opposition party.

It will provide Alexis Tsipras’ party the opportunity to change what it has failed to do in the three years since its election defeat: to adopt institutions that ensure inner-party democracy, as other parties already have; to isolate intolerant voices that dominate the discourse of the main opposition; and to articulate its own proposals for the country, beyond the occasional handout pledges.