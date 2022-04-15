OPINION

Safety nets

An effort to safeguard the primary sector by furnishing farmers with a so-called “green card” subsidizing animal feed and fertilizer is a good example of the kind of safety nets that need to be created to lessen the negative impact of inflation, which is only expected to get worse over the coming months.

There is sufficient scope for initiatives to offset the consequences of the crisis at a wider, national, scale as well, and every possibility has to be considered so that this potential is boldly and cleverly exploited.

READ MORE
Official campaign posters of French President and centrist LREM party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party, are displayed at France Affichage Plus dispatch hub in Mitry-Mory, outside Paris, France, France, on Wednesday. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
OPINION

While the specter of Le Pen lingers over the EU

OPINION

Opportunity for SYRIZA

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, April 6. ‘Preoccupied as it is with Ukraine, the West must be prepared to strategically moor a diminished, or even post-Putin, Russia,’ the author says. [AP]
OPINION

Russia’s national interest may ultimately shift it towards the West

French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, attends a campaign meeting at the Place du Chateau near the Cathedral in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
OPINION

France’s own 2012

OPINION

Exhaustive study

OPINION

Simply and quickly