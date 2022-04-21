Transgression but no punishment

It has almost been forgotten that with an arbitrary act of practical historical “revisionism,” Hagia Sophia’s status has been brutally changed.

The monument has been symbolically trampled on. Now it appears that it is not only its intangible value that is being threatened. It has also been exposed to the dangers of real vandalism, which makes it imperative for an awakening to protect it.

What is needed is an international awareness campaign which will demonstrate the consequences of this transgression and push for its reversal.