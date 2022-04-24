The things that unite us

This Easter is of special significance as it is the first that we will celebrate without restrictions after the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, it would be a moment of great relief, the moment when we would emerge from a nightmare. The war in Ukraine and the tsunami of rising prices, however, are weighing heavily on the mood.

Of course we have shown that we can endure even the most difficult circumstances, as long as we do not fall into the traps of division and intolerance.

So let this Easter be an opportunity for us all to celebrate together, to forget for a moment what separates us and to remember what unites us, helping us to overcome the great obstacles.