Hunters without prey

The Hellenic Republic has resolved its existential issues over the last half a century.

It has no institutional insecurities regarding its foundations. And it certainly does not run the risk of developing such insecurities simply by renovating a complex of state-owned buildings for cultural and touristic exploitation, as it is currently trying to do with the former royal estate at Tatoi on the slopes of Mount Parnitha.

There are no ghosts inside those buildings. However, they seem to be frequented by a large number of aspiring ghost hunters. They are simply hunters without a prey.