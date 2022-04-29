Schools as beacons

The reactions to the operation of so-called model and experimental schools only serve to pull down the average education level.

Model schools can create a pool of opportunities not only for their students but for public education at large. This is because the public education system will acquire benchmarks for good educational practices and excellence.

The need for this institution is not only backed up by the strong interest displayed by students’ parents. It is also demonstrated across history by the success of model schools as ladders for social mobility.