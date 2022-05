The bogging down in the judicial system of cases of great public interest, such as the 2018 tragedy in the resort of Mati, where a massive wildfire claimed 103 lives, has painful side effects.

It perpetuates the impression that the slow pace of trying cases of seriously delinquent actions by public officials leads to confusion and neglect – and, ultimately, to impunity.

No one is held accountable. And no lessons are learned.