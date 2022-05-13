OPINION

Local failures

The central state cannot always match the reflexes of the local administration. It is simply not possible for a government ministry to have full knowledge and clear understanding of every municipality’s needs in the area of civil protection. 

Meanwhile, municipal authorities have displayed poor performance in absorbing funds earmarked for the prevention of natural disasters. Their failure is extremely frustrating. 

At times of need, the same local officials will usually be heard lamenting “the absent state.” However, they are the state. 

