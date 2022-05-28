History’s outsiders

Almost half a century has gone by since democracy was restored in Greece after the 1967-74 dictatorship and there are some conversations that should have been settled by now.

Everyone should agree the law must apply on university campuses the same as it does everywhere else. That there can be no such thing as “self-ruled” spaces in universities. That anyone who tries to arbitrarily encroach on a public space should be held accountable; and at the very least, that they should not be defended or even encouraged from within political parties.

Those who insist on fighting these fundamental tenets are casting themselves as outsiders in terms of both society and history.