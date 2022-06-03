Transparency on debts

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) and the EFKA social security fund are warning 25,000 debtors who owe the two state bodies more than 150,000 euros that they will publish their names.

However, this correct measure excludes legal entities from the narrow and wider public sector. In other words, it excludes those state entities whose financial management should be subject to strict rules of transparency and accountability.

Awarding these bodies the privilege of privacy over individuals is beyond the logic of a democratic state.