News and narratives

The Greek media is flooded with news items that reproduce narratives and anti-Greek delusions of various Turkish media. We have no reason to recycle what every retired officer or analyst said on a Turkish TV channel.

After all, none of us know if these are part of a psychological warfare operation. We must of course have an accurate picture of where Ankara is going with all this, the climate that is being cultivated in the neighboring country and what the ruling government and the opposition are saying or planning.

But this is different from the continuous and indiscriminate reproduction of every item of provocative and false news.