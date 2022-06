If the West has learned anything from the war in Ukraine, it is that revisionism and aggression must be tackled in a timely and decisive manner.

The illusion that a country with expansionist ambitions can be handled with kid gloves is destructive.

If the West has learned its lesson, it would be good to show it in the case of Turkey. Because Ankara will not change tack with gentle treatment and wishful thinking.

Clear and strict messages are needed, before it’s too late.