Our duty to our guardians

Greek-Turkish relations are back on the razor’s edge for what seems like the umpteenth time in the past few years and our thoughts are with those who guarded and continue to guard the country’s borders all the way from Evros in the north to Kastellorizo in the south.

The state is – finally – making sure that they have what they need to do their jobs properly, in terms of both materials and equipment. But it is also our duty to make sure that they have complete moral and material support.

The people serving in the vital core of the Greek state need to be able to provide their service to the country knowing that basic issues regarding their livelihoods are resolved. We owe it to them.