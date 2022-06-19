OPINION

Clarity on the way ahead

Greece has definitely entered a pre-election period, and it is a good thing that the prime minister and several members of his cabinet are determined to complete the reforms they set out to achieve. There are others, however, whose only interest now lies in getting re-elected. There is nothing surprising about that. 

Another well-known symptom is that the state machine comes grinding to a halt as soon as elections are in the air. It is also unsurprising, but it is a phase that cannot be allowed to drag on. 

We are facing a ticking bomb with the electoral system of simple proportional representation introduced by SYRIZA, as well as multiple other massive challenges and dangers. As things stand now, the sooner we know what lies ahead, the better for the country.

