OPINION

Asking the right questions now

Governing a country is a mission that is fraught with complexity. We made the mistake in the past of electing charismatic leaders in the belief that they would solve all of our problems in some magical way. We paid for that mistake, and dearly.

We also made the mistake of not asking important questions like: “Who will you govern with if you don’t have a majority?” and “What’s your plan for this or that issue?”

Before the country goes to the polls again, we need to ask these questions of everyone who is in the running for government. And we need to do it now that there’s still time. Because we all know that once the ballot is cast, it is just too late.

