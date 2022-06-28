Essential island staff

The shortage of affordable, decent – or even any – housing for people working in the tourism sector on Greece’s islands is a well-known problem. But what the recent incident with the health center on Milos has shown us is that the problem is not restricted to tourism workers, but extends all the way to essential staff at popular destinations, including doctors.

The state needs to take measures to ensure that frontline workers and other essential staff have the basic amenities they need when they are called upon to offer vital services to far-flung yet important parts of the country.