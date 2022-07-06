OPINION

The great deficit

If one takes a look at the list of participants in the international scientific conferences in a wide range of fields currently being held in Athens, one will see once again the invaluable human capital that we have allowed to slip away and move abroad.

These are leading researchers and personalities who, while never having cut their personal ties to Greece, never found the necessary conditions to develop their talent here.

And that must be the dominant thought in the minds of lawmakers debating the Higher Education Bill these days.

