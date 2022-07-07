Digital justice

Speed and transparency in the justice system are first and foremost a matter of the state’s institutional integrity. The slowdown that is being seen in the issuing of judicial decisions comes at the expense of the public’s civil rights.

However, it is an institutional shortcoming that also has a serious economic impact, as the slow pace of the Greek justice system is an obstacle standing in the way of investments.

This is why the digitization of the justice system that is being carried out right now is not just another administrative reform; it is a drive for modernization of monumental importance.