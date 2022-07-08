Democracy’s auto-correct

Boris Johnson’s resignation from the leadership of the Conservative Party, like the avalanche of revelations regarding Donald Trump’s role in the uprising of January 6, 2021, is a dramatic instance of democracy’s unique ability to correct its mistakes.

Both men face the consequences of unbecoming personal behavior at a time when their policies are triumphant. Johnson contributed decisively to the result of the referendum which led to Brexit, he was elected leader of the Conservative Party, he won national elections with a majority of 80 seats and “got Brexit done.” Trump, on the other hand, may pride himself on the fact that justices whom he appointed to the Supreme Court are contributing to the reversal of human rights, the worsening of the climate crisis, the unhindered slaughter of innocents by heavily armed madmen, just as many of his voters wanted.

Although both are in trouble today, no one can claim that the careers of Johnson and Trump are truly over. The former is fighting to remain in Downing Street until his successor in the party is chosen, in the apparent hope that developments may offer him a way out. Trump exerts a powerful influence over the Republican Party and a significant number of voters, allowing him to dream of a second term in office. In both cases, members of their own party turned against them. The Tories because they saw that Johnson’s deceit and mismanagement were tainting the party, threatening it with electoral defeat, whereas a minority of Republicans consider Trump a threat to democracy, despite the risk of this position leading to their personal political annihilation.

Developments in Britain and the United States are part of the democratic process, where politicians’ responsibility is to protect institutions, to be accountable to citizens and to seek the greatest possible happiness for the largest number of citizens while protecting the rights of minorities. As former Conservative prime minister John Major noted yesterday, in calling for Johnson’s immediate removal from 10 Downing Street, “the interests of the country must be given priority above all else.”

The responsible position may be dangerous for those who express it. However, it strengthens democracy for the benefit of the many, whereas in dictatorships the leadership is reinforced at the expense of citizens.