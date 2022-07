We have come to regard the leviathan of Greek bureaucracy as an unbeatable beast. But the rapid digitization of key state services that was accelerated by the pandemic and the needs that arose during the lockdowns showed the beleaguered citizens that there is a way to tame if not vanquish it.

Transparency and high-quality services can now be offered – and are being offered – thanks to easy digital applications. The means are simple, but the change is great indeed.