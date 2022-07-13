Political poison

A section of Greece’s elected politicians continue to behave as if they never suffered through the experience of seeing the country go into default. They insist on employing the same bigoted language that transforms political debate into hostile behavior.

The good news is that public language of that sort is no longer mainstream. And politicians who resort to such discourse are most often forced to retract their statements.

That said, political parties need to catch up by condemning toxic rhetoric and by purging their ranks of those who repeatedly fail to kick the bad habit.