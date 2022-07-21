OPINION

Lagging behind

This could serve as a short summary of the problems with Greek agricultural production: Two-thirds of Greek olive oil is exported in bulk to Italy, where it is bottled and sold at much higher prices. 

Greek producers are shortchanging themselves on an internationally stellar product because they do not have the infrastructure – and the business culture – to use it to greater advantage. 

However, without exporting top products, the national economy will continue to rely unilaterally and disproportionately on tourism.

