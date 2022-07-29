A necessary correction

Thursday’s decision by the government to withdraw parts of the environmental bill affecting the status of Greek areas protected under the European Union’s Nature 2000 network marks a very positive development.

The government appears to have realized there is a problem with the essence of the changes, as well as with the limited time left for public consultation.

Pushing the bill through would send the wrong signal at a time when the natural environment is under pressure from extensive fires and other factors related to climate change. Such issues must be treated with greater caution and sensibility.