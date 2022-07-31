Europe and revisionism

Athens has taken significant steps to demonstrate that the problems on its borders are not only bilateral, but that revisionism is a threat to the security of the West as a whole.

The bloody manifestation of Russian revisionism in Ukraine seems to serve as a wake-up call for our partners.

For the first time, Europe, through Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, is realizing this reality and expressing it in the most direct and resonant way.

What remains is for this clear message to be translated into the suspension of the supply of armaments by European states to revisionist countries.