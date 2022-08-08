Reboot needed

Power can be dangerous. Even more so in states that do not rely on longstanding institutions and mechanisms but, rather, on individuals.

Whereas Greece has made progress in many areas, some die-hard habits and forces seem to be holding it back.

We are standing at a crucial crossroads. The risk of going down Italy’s path is clear. The prime minister can and must take steps which will keep the country on track.

As full light is shed on the wiretapping case, the conservative leader needs to perform a reboot in cooperation with a fresh team that will deal with the tough winter ahead.