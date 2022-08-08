OPINION

Reboot needed

Power can be dangerous. Even more so in states that do not rely on longstanding institutions and mechanisms but, rather, on individuals. 

Whereas Greece has made progress in many areas, some die-hard habits and forces seem to be holding it back. 

We are standing at a crucial crossroads. The risk of going down Italy’s path is clear. The prime minister can and must take steps which will keep the country on track. 

As full light is shed on the wiretapping case, the conservative leader needs to perform a reboot in cooperation with a fresh team that will deal with the tough winter ahead.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe’s game of catchup
OPINION

Europe’s game of catchup

OPINION

Institutional checks

‘Exemplary’ laws
OPINION

‘Exemplary’ laws

Ministry for the Environment in name only?
OPINION

Ministry for the Environment in name only?

Piraeus’ dismal image
OPINION

Piraeus’ dismal image

OPINION

Private responsibility