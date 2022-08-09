OPINION

Answers needed

Τhe prime minister showed political reflexes regarding the deep institutional changes that are required to introduce rules and safeguards in how the country’s police and secret services operate, without leaving it weaker.

It was the right follow-up to the decisions he made last Friday. Answers are now needed as to what exactly happened and whether it is limited to PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis, so that there are no gray areas in state or non-state surveillance.

The country is faced with major threats which require both robust governance and the trust of citizens in the critical bodies of the state.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Femicide and punishment
OPINION

Femicide and punishment

The ‘miracles’ of inflation
OPINION

The ‘miracles’ of inflation

If there were social media in 1974
OPINION

If there were social media in 1974

Parthenon Marbles: Doing the right thing
OPINION

Parthenon Marbles: Doing the right thing

OPINION

Reboot needed

Europe’s game of catchup
OPINION

Europe’s game of catchup