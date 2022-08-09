Answers needed

Τhe prime minister showed political reflexes regarding the deep institutional changes that are required to introduce rules and safeguards in how the country’s police and secret services operate, without leaving it weaker.

It was the right follow-up to the decisions he made last Friday. Answers are now needed as to what exactly happened and whether it is limited to PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis, so that there are no gray areas in state or non-state surveillance.

The country is faced with major threats which require both robust governance and the trust of citizens in the critical bodies of the state.