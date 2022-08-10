A tough equation

The wiretapping case presents Greece’s democracy with a big challenge. Three objectives must be met, at the same time: First, Greek citizens must be informed what happened exactly: if politicians, or other individuals, were being tapped by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) without genuine or adequate evidence; and, additionally, if some other agency was conducting informal, illegal spying operations. We need to know the truth because there can be no gray zones when it comes to such a sensitive issue.

A second objective is to re-examine, also with the help of experts, the operation of intelligence agencies like EYP, as well as of the Hellenic Police (ELAS). There are no ready-made or easy answers.

The task requires a great deal of caution. This country is prone to hyperbole, so we must make sure we do not end up with verbose restrictions drafted by some irrelevant academics. Greece needs a serious intelligence agency that will operate on the basis of concrete principles, professionalism and safety valves. Not an organization operating along the lines of the Red Cross. As other, more mature, countries have discovered, striking a balance can be a hard task. Nevertheless, it’s an imperative one.

It would help a lot if mainstream political leaders could reach a consensus on what needs to change. Not in order to bury the case, but to finally convince Greek people that something is really changing. People need to see that a vital issue is being dealt with collectively and with a sense of responsibility and understanding.

I would add one more thing here that we need to avoid: the risk of political instability and seeing the country plunge into a dark period of scandalmongering and decay. Switching to a self-destructive introvert mode is not at all difficult.

That said, let’s make one thing clear: Any wrongdoers must be held accountable. If the past is any guide, covering up a misdeed will at the end of the day only blow up the problem. Can we move forward, know the truth, protect the state without removing all of its teeth in a critical area, and all that without wreaking havoc? It is a very difficult equation indeed, which is why this coming autumn will most likely be a very tough one.