There’s no alternative

A considerable section of the Greek public would hate to see the country sink into an endless cycle of political instability. Furthermore, they see no credible alternative to the conservative administration that can deal with the multiple threats and crises that never seem to stop.

That said, these people have a keen interest in knowing the truth about the recent wiretapping case. And, on top of that, they want to be sure that the mistakes made in the case will not be repeated in the future.

They want to see changes in officials and institutions which will safeguard that the Greek state is able to protect the national interests without violating fundamental principles of our democracy.