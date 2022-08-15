Historical moments

Those in positions of responsibility must always keep in mind two fundamental principles: that they will not be there forever and that their acts will define not just their own fate but that of a country. We find ourselves at yet another critical juncture. In a country without substantial checks and balances, some people have handled delicate and crucial matters with anti-institutional laxity, obsessions, and “plunges” into murky waters. What makes this story striking is that 1) it was unnecessary, and 2) it negated the truly excellent management skills used to deal with multiple simultaneous and complex crises.

But this is where we are at. Possible scenarios of future developments are rather bleak. Let us assume we overcome the risk of an extensive, endless circus in which the country will experience a nosedive into an unprecedented slanging match. Politically, the country faces an election using a proportional representation system and the scenario that New Democracy will be unable to secure a majority, without the possibility of forming a coalition government with PASOK-KINAL. From there on, anyone’s political imagination can imagine the possibilities. None of them is particularly attractive.

The prime minister cannot be, say, Bill Clinton, and share an emotionally charged apology and move on. His profile was founded on a model of very centralized, technocratic management. Not on an emotional-communicative bond with the average voter. Obviously, the time for decisions is now, decisions that only he can make after he listens to the views of those around him over the next few days.

Holding elections immediately is one solution. There are many arguments both in favor and against. The solution that he will likely put forward, based on previous decisions, is to hold elections at the end of the full four-year term. However, there is one thing that is very clear – that in neither case can there be a return to the status quo. It cannot be, as the Anglo-Saxons would put it, business as usual.

It will require brave and difficult decisions, handling that will require great emotional self-discipline. It is no time for flattery from a wider environment that can easily lead to destruction with sweet songs nor for the faint of heart, who instead of heading toward a fire, choose to lean out of a window and shout, “It was not me.”

Times are tough, potentially historic. They are also very lonely for anyone who must take into account their legacy, survival, introspection, creativity, and put aside old habits and behaviors. However, these are what these moments are like by definition.

And while I write these words, a thought comes to me of a telegram from the United States Embassy in Ankara from the summer of 1974. The telegram described how happy the prime minister of Turkey was at the time that “Greeks were fighting Greeks” and that Greece was in a shambles. How your opponents see you is important, what may look like an opportunity in their eyes.