OPINION

The limits of criticism

It was already clear in 2020 that attempts were being made to turn the border region of Evros into a zone of hybrid confrontation. 

The threat has manifested itself. That is why all political forces in the country should be doubly cautious before choosing Evros as a field of domestic political confrontation. 

In particular, it is dangerous for the opposition to use issues pertaining to national sovereignty to score political points. There, at least, there should be some political self-restraint.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dreams and recognition
OPINION

Dreams and recognition

In August
OPINION

In August

Chaos and the metro
OPINION

Chaos and the metro

OPINION

Back to school, with safety

Smyrna 1922: The other half of the forgotten story
OPINION

Smyrna 1922: The other half of the forgotten story

Drilling rig diplomacy
OPINION

Drilling rig diplomacy