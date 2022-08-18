The limits of criticism

It was already clear in 2020 that attempts were being made to turn the border region of Evros into a zone of hybrid confrontation.

The threat has manifested itself. That is why all political forces in the country should be doubly cautious before choosing Evros as a field of domestic political confrontation.

In particular, it is dangerous for the opposition to use issues pertaining to national sovereignty to score political points. There, at least, there should be some political self-restraint.