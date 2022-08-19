Intervention for housing

Skyrocketing housing prices in Greece – fueled largely by tourism in the form of short-term rentals which has priced a lot of working Greeks out of the market – demand an intervention before the lack of affordable housing becomes a social scourge.

Young people who do not inherit real estate from their parents are effectively excluded from living in the centers of larger Greek cities, especially Athens, where the Airbnb-type phenomenon is especially acute.

Only a large-scale initiative by the government stands a chance of reversing this negative trend.