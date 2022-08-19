OPINION

Intervention for housing

Skyrocketing housing prices in Greece – fueled largely by tourism in the form of short-term rentals which has priced a lot of working Greeks out of the market – demand an intervention before the lack of affordable housing becomes a social scourge. 

Young people who do not inherit real estate from their parents are effectively excluded from living in the centers of larger Greek cities, especially Athens, where the Airbnb-type phenomenon is especially acute. 

Only a large-scale initiative by the government stands a chance of reversing this negative trend.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey’s hybrid weapon in Evros
OPINION

Turkey’s hybrid weapon in Evros

Europe’s efforts to quit Russian gas
OPINION

Europe’s efforts to quit Russian gas

Political instability should be avoided
OPINION

Political instability should be avoided

OPINION

The limits of criticism

Dreams and recognition
OPINION

Dreams and recognition

In August
OPINION

In August