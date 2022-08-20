OPINION

Tools are ready to use

The initiative of Greece’s Independent Public Revenue Authority to electronically cross-check the turnover of businesses in the food industry through online distribution platforms not only shows the results the new tools to control tax evasion can produce easily and simply.

It also shows how much taxable revenue is hidden, precisely because the authorities have not completed the – technically easy – interconnection of cash registers and POS machines with the state’s monitoring systems.

