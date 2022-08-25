OPINION

End of the road

The areas of Attica that tend to flood after every severe rainstorm are pretty much common knowledge – in fact, one could draw a map of flood-prone areas.

Why have regional authorities failed to take action according to this knowledge so as to prevent key roads from becoming inundated after mere minutes of rainfall?

Another question is why are local authorities always reminded of their most basic duties after the event?

When will blocked or dysfunctional drainage systems stop becoming political fodder for debate?

