OPINION

The end of an era

All the predictions we have tell us that what we are calling an “energy crisis” may well evolve into a permanent shortage of energy resources. The cause is not just the ongoing war in Ukraine, but also the very real threats stemming from climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders have recently spoken in very somber tones about the challenges of this new era. It is time that the Greek public also started being prepared for the changes that lie ahead.

We are all going to have to adapt to a very different reality, and the sooner the bitter truth is admitted and told, the better.

