OPINION

Rules and confidentiality

The only thing all the political leaders agreed on in Thursday’s heated debate in Parliament was the need for a new framework governing the security services responsible for gathering and managing sensitive information.

The political system has an obligation to at the very least agree on a set of clear rules that will ensure an effective system of checks and balances and institutional oversight, without undermining these crucial authorities.

At the end of the day, the fact is that these agencies simply cannot do their jobs without some level of secrecy and confidentiality.

