Risks and the big picture

The country has an existential challenge to live up to: achieving investment grade. Once it does that, it will be in a position to put the crisis behind it and return to economic normalcy.

Until recently, that was a goal that appeared out of reach as a result of external factors, such as the energy crisis and the needs it has created. Now, there’s a new factor, and that’s internal political risk – the danger that the political system will be thrown into disarray once more as it prematurely enters a phase of extreme pre-election polarization, without a clear outcome in sight.

As they plan their next moves, the country’s political parties need to mind the big picture and not become a risk factor themselves.