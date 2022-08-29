OPINION

Risks and the big picture

The country has an existential challenge to live up to: achieving investment grade. Once it does that, it will be in a position to put the crisis behind it and return to economic normalcy.

Until recently, that was a goal that appeared out of reach as a result of external factors, such as the energy crisis and the needs it has created. Now, there’s a new factor, and that’s internal political risk – the danger that the political system will be thrown into disarray once more as it prematurely enters a phase of extreme pre-election polarization, without a clear outcome in sight.

As they plan their next moves, the country’s political parties need to mind the big picture and not become a risk factor themselves. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two faces in one mirror
OPINION

Two faces in one mirror

No going back
OPINION

No going back

Greece a lab for innovative energy solutions
JOHN SARBANES

Greece a lab for innovative energy solutions

OPINION

Rules and confidentiality

Silence, for anyone who’s listening
OPINION

Silence, for anyone who’s listening

OPINION

The end of an era