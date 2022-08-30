Everyone’s business

One of the measures by which a society is judged whether it is civilized or not, is by the way it treats animals.

Greece, unfortunately, still seems to have too many people and attitudes that show we still have a lot of progress to make on this issue. This became blatantly apparent recently with the case of a deputy mayor in northwestern Greece who tortured a donkey by tying it to the back of a pickup truck and dragging it along a road.

The reaction of authorities was immediate and the official now faces charges for crimes against an animal, as foreseen by the law. The responsibility for uprooting such a culture of barbarity from our society, however, lies with every one of us.