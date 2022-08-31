Call for moderation

Recent remarks by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis aimed at putting the lid on excessive political promises in light of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) resemble a message of moderation that must be heeded by all.

European countries must act with restraint ahead of the tough winter ahead.

Meanwhile, as Western governments are beginning to realize, the European Union must take steps to put a cap on energy prices.

The success of the Covid immunization campaign must be replicated in the energy sector.