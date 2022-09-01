Reclaiming the sidewalk

The decision to allow cafes, bars and restaurants to take up more sidewalk space than they were licensed for was, undoubtedly, one of the worst measures adopted in the pandemic. When it was passed in 2020, conditions were very different, and the idea was to limit contact between patrons and help hard-hit businesses. That was then; the problems started later.

What was initially a stopgap measure has been extended twice, so that tables and chairs doubled and spread further and further across public walkways, swallowing up sidewalks, pedestrian streets and squares, and even encroaching on the mandatory passageway for pedestrians, on wheelchair ramps and guide lanes for the sight-impaired. The problems have extended even beyond that: Anyone living in a popular part of any city or holiday destination in Greece has become hostage to the spread of outdoor seating, noise pollution, a shortage of parking, and traffic.

It would not be fair to say that municipal authorities did nothing; many have cracked down on businesses bending or stretching the rules. But the damage is done.

The measure expires again on September 30 and it is safe to assume that the businesses involved have had a good season and made up for some of the losses of the past two years. The only reasonable thing, therefore, is for the measure to be allowed to expire before the occupation of public space becomes permanent.