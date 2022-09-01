OPINION

Bold decisions

It is essential that we take a fresh look at the admission procedures for military academies, but also at the incentives being offered to encourage young men and women to choose a career in the country’s armed forces.

There is little point, at the end of the day, in spending billions of euros on, say, ultra-modern frigates, if the navy does not have a consistent supply of engineers and others needed to operate and maintain them.

Our armed forces need someone to make these bold decisions, and now.

